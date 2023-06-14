Simmons College, Kentucky Community and Technical College System announce partnership

The schools are teaming up to help students transition between the two more seamlessly.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Simmons College of Kentucky and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) are partnering up to help students transition between the two schools more seamlessly.

Now, any student at any one of KCTCS's 16 colleges can transfer more of their earned credits easier if they decide to transfer to Simmons College.

Officials with the college said while the agreement does enhance the relationship between the two institutions, the partnership's ultimate goal is to give the students the greatest chance at success possible.

"It's a fitting transition for them to become a part of the HBCU experience here at Simmons and they're excited about it," Dr. Frank Smith, senior VP and COO of Simmons College of Kentucky, said. "As they find out, I believe that they will be even more intrigued and interested to know that what they have accomplished in their associates level work is transferable into Simmons College of Kentucky."

The agreement will also allow for a reverse transfer of credits. This means students who transfer from KCTCS to Simmons College, before completing their associates degree, can apply Simmons College credit in certain courses to their KCTCS degree program to earn that associates degree even after transferring.

