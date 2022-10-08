Simmons College announces new housing program for graduating athletes

The school plans to build five homes in the Parkland neighborhood for five graduates each year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville only Historically Black College or University, HBCU, announced a major investment in its athletics program aimed at helping graduating athletes.

Simmons College of Kentucky President Rev. Kevin Cosby says the goal is to build five homes in the Parkland neighborhood for five graduates each year.

"We're trying to make Louisville a HBCU town," Cosby said.

Athletics Director Jerry Eaves called the new housing program "the biggest thing to happen in athletics in this city."

Eaves said athletes must graduate from Simmons College with a four year degree in order to qualify for the program. They also need to take a one year financial literacy class at Park Community and another class at Louisville Urban League. Once graduates are done, they will be eligible to own a home.

"We're going to make these kids be successful, or give them the best opportunity to be successful," Eaves said.

Former Simmons basketball player James Mosley, the program's first participant, said he can't wait to move into his new home on August 22nd.

"It's a big step, I'm very excited," he said.

Mosley is also becoming the college's new assistant men's basketball coach.

