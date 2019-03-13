LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – For the 5th time in less than two weeks, a sick-out has closed Jefferson County Public Schools on Wednesday. This time, Bullitt County has followed suit.

More than 1,200 teachers called out to JCPS, according to social media posts.

The district made the decision to call off the classes after 10 p.m., saying due to approximately a third of teachers being absent and the inability to safely cover many classes with substitute teachers, they will not open.

Bullitt County Schools canceled classes Wednesday morning after a "significant number" of teacher absences were submitted overnight.

Teachers spent their Tuesday out of class at the Capitol, protesting Senate Bill 250.

That bill gives JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio more power like hiring and firing principals.

Despite chants from the gallery, the bill ultimately passed and will not head to Governor Matt Bevin’s desk for a signature.

Parents of students in the district have the teachers' back, showing support of teachers by standing on the corner of Bishop Lane and Newburg Road Tuesday evening as the Board of Education held a meeting at the Van Hoose Education Center.

They say being visible to the public was just as important as showing the teachers how they feel.

They also want to send a message to legislators that more budget cuts will not be tolerated.

“[It] makes me feel proud of our community. Makes me feel like people really do care about our public schools. That’s really what our message is,” parent Natasha Pitcock said.

Parent Amanda Rhye added, “You don’t have to be out here or in Frankfort to do something. Every person out there can do something right now. Look up your representative, look up your senator. Call them, tell them you oppose these bills right now.”

The last day of school for students in Jefferson County is now June 6.

