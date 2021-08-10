Students, parents explore options during JCPS Showcase of Schools

The showcase gave parents the opportunity to seek information about optional, magnet and career programs before deciding where students will enroll.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Families who are looking at options for their children’s learning experience had the chance to explore schools within the Jefferson County district on Saturday.

Jefferson County Public Schools featured more than 150 schools during their Showcase of Schools at the Kentucky International Convention Center.

Many of the schools talked with guests virtually while others got to meet staff in person.

Spokeswoman Renee Murphy said the annual showcase allows students and parents the opportunity to seek information about optional, magnet and career programs before deciding where students will enroll.

“[For example] at the booth for Olmstead North we had one of the technology teachers who had squatted down and was working on the laptop, showing a perspective student all they could learn and accomplish if they came to their school,” Murphy explained. “That’s something that students will remember and it’s something our families will remember.”

Murphy said this the first step for families in the decision process.

The open enrollment period for JCPS students is between Nov. 1 and Dec. 15.