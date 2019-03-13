(LBF) U.S. News & World Report has come out with new rankings of the best graduate schools in the country.

They're broken into categories: business schools, part-time MBA programs, education schools, law schools, medical schools (research and primary care), engineering schools and nursing schools (master's and doctor of nursing).

In the categories where both the University of Kentucky and University of Louisville were ranked, UK came out with the higher ranking. Western Kentucky University also was ranked in the two nursing categories.

U.S. News says it bases its rankings on two types of data: expert opinions about program excellence and statistical indicators that measure the quality of a school's faculty, research and students. You can read more about the methodology here.

Here's how Kentucky schools were ranked:

Best business schools: UK, No. 67; U of L, No. 87

Best part-time MBA programs: UK, No. 81

Best education schools: UK, No. 57; U of L, No. 93

