JCPS to hold virtual community information session on proposed school start times

Those who are interested in learning more about proposed school time changes will get their chance to ask question on Monday at 6 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Days after announcing proposed school start time changes, Jefferson County Public Schools is giving the community the chance to weigh in.

The district plans to hold a virtual information session on Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. to learn more about their child(ren)’s possible changes.

The “Smart Start” proposal would create eight start times from 7:40 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. for students in kindergarten through 12th grade and a start time of 10:40 a.m. for early childhood students. The dismissals would be from 2:20 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. for kindergarten through 12th grade while early childhood would dismiss at 5:20 p.m.

JCPS said their reasoning behind the proposal is due to late buses due to a bus driver shortage. They believe more than 20,000 students have missed school so far this year because of it.

John Stovall, president of Teamsters Local 783, told WHAS11 News on Feb. 15 that the plan may help ease the burden on bus drivers.

"A lot of the bus drivers get burnt out, and now on top of that they're working 11 to 12 hours a day because they're having double shifts, triple shifts, to cover and make sure the kids get picked up," Stovall said. "And unfortunately, they get the brunt of the anger from the parents in the public."

The virtual session will take place on the district’s YouTube page. Those participating will be able to submit questions via text.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.