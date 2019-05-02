LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - It's a promising trend for the state's largest school district. Suspension rates are down for JCPS, and a local elementary school is leading the way.

Roosevelt Perry Elementary is one of the smaller schools in the district, with about 250 students. Still, Principal Nichole Marshall said it used to have one of the highest suspension rates within JCPS.

"Some of the stuff we thought we were responding to when we were really reacting,” Marshall said.

There aren't specific numbers available just yet, but Marshall said suspensions are down nearly 60 percent.

It's a similar story for the district, too. Overall, suspensions are down 16 percent this year. Elementary school suspensions are down 50 percent, and referrals are down about 5 percent district-wide. That means about 5,600 fewer referrals this year than last year. A referral means school leadership is notified of a behavior incident with a student.

Nichole Marshall serves as principal at Roosevelt-Perry Elementary.

At Roosevelt Perry, Marshall said it came down to better training and a better perspective. This past summer, she took a dozen teachers to a trauma-informed conference, where they learned more about how to help students who have experienced a lot outside of school. That meeting led to a lot of small, but significant changes.

"All of my teachers are working their butts off to do what's best for kids,” Marshall said. “They came in understanding we don't have all the answers, but we're willing to roll up our sleeves together and figure out what's best for our kids."

There's now a school-wide clip chart that puts students at six different levels based on their behavior. They can move up and down and earn new pencils for extra great days.

"It's something so simple that I think has made an impact,” Marshall said. "We celebrate those that are doing the right thing all of the time, and we're celebrating those who may have oops days, but then they bring it back and they have great days."

Marshall also hired two behavior interventionists and a behavior coach who work with students who need extra support.

Students are shown in class at Roosevelt-Perry Elementary.

"We pull them in groups and role play with them, model with them, teach them those social skills, and then we monitor their progress daily,” Marshall said.

Marshall said it's all about meeting students where they're at when they have a rough day or behavior that would typically call for a suspension.

"Being able to have that conversation and being able to dig deep to what was the antecedent, what was the cause of that, that is the piece that we have really worked on,” Marshall said.

They monitor their progress daily and make changes as needed.

Suspensions still happen at Roosevelt Perry, but the plan is different after kids come back to school. Principal Marshall and other leaders meet with the student to develop a return plan before they go back to the classroom.

"You never know what a kid is going through or how their life was once they leave your door, so I'm not going to assume to be anything other than fair and safe. For the most part, I stick to the code, but when it's flexible in my choice to what the consequence will be, I try to do some kind of in school,” Marshall said. "Are we where we want to be? No way, not even close to where we want to be. Are we happy about our progress? Yes.”

