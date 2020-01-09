Student group donates supplies to Academy at Shawnee

Unify Louisville donated hundreds of folders, notebooks, backpacks and other supplies they collected during a recent supply drive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of high school students made a generous donation to the Academy at Shawnee to help make classes at home a little bit easier.

Unify Louisville donated hundreds of folders, notebooks, backpacks and other supplies they collected during a recent supply drive.

Included in the donation was a check for $1,000 to help students who are homeless.

“We're so excited about these school supplies that you see behind me. We will make sure that all of our students, especially those in the homeless population, have access and opportunity to be able to complete NTI 2.0 successfully, so again, ladies, thank you so much. We're so proud of the work you've done with this,” Principal Kym Rice said.

Unify Louisville started as a group of teens offering free tutoring during NTI in the spring and then expanded into other community services.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.