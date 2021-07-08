WHAS11 School Supply Drive; Here's how you can donate

We are excited to announce the WHAS11 School Supply Drive to benefit Home of the Innocents. Donations can be made now through July 24th.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It won't be long before you'll start to see school buses on the roads and children filling the halls and classrooms at local schools.

To help some kids have a successful start to the school year, we are excited to announce the WHAS11 School Supply Drive. All donations will benefit Home of the Innocents.

You can donate online by shopping on this Amazon wish list and when you shop on this link, your donations will be shipped directly to the Home of the Innocents.

You can text the word SUPPLIES to 502-582-7290 and receive a text back with information on how to purchase supplies online.

If you want to make your donation in person, you can drop off supplies at any of these Class Act Federal Credit Union locations:

Main Branch

3620 Fern Valley Rd.

Louisville, KY 40219

UofL Branch

331 Cardinal Blvd

Louisville, KY 40208

East Branch

3711 Diann Marie Rd

Louisville, KY 40241

Here is a list of the needed supplies

Backpacks

Loose-leaf paper

1-inch binders

Dividers

2 pocket folders

Markers

Pens

Mechanical pencils

Colored pencils

Permanent markers

Highlighters

Glue sticks

Liquid glue

Pencil pouches/boxes

Safety scissors

Tissues

WHAS11 will also be live at the Fern Creek Branch on Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24.

