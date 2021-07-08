WHAS11 School Supply Drive; Here's how you can donate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It won't be long before you'll start to see school buses on the roads and children filling the halls and classrooms at local schools.
To help some kids have a successful start to the school year, we are excited to announce the WHAS11 School Supply Drive. All donations will benefit Home of the Innocents.
Donations can be made now through July 24th.
You can donate online by shopping on this Amazon wish list and when you shop on this link, your donations will be shipped directly to the Home of the Innocents.
You can text the word SUPPLIES to 502-582-7290 and receive a text back with information on how to purchase supplies online.
If you want to make your donation in person, you can drop off supplies at any of these Class Act Federal Credit Union locations:
Main Branch
3620 Fern Valley Rd.
Louisville, KY 40219
UofL Branch
331 Cardinal Blvd
Louisville, KY 40208
East Branch
3711 Diann Marie Rd
Louisville, KY 40241
Here is a list of the needed supplies
- Backpacks
- Loose-leaf paper
- 1-inch binders
- Dividers
- 2 pocket folders
- Markers
- Pens
- Mechanical pencils
- Colored pencils
- Permanent markers
- Highlighters
- Glue sticks
- Liquid glue
- Pencil pouches/boxes
- Safety scissors
- Tissues
WHAS11 will also be live at the Fern Creek Branch on Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24.
