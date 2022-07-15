Law requires school resource officers on every Kentucky campus

Jefferson County Public Schools has a safety plan that would require one safety administrator to be assigned to each middle and high school.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In light of violence in the community and around the country, school safety is top of mind before students head back to the classrooms this semester.

Kentucky lawmakers discussed the newest law and what impact it will have on that problem.

The law requires a school resource officer to be on every school campus by August.

Jefferson County Public Schools has a safety plan that would require one safety administrator to be assigned to each middle and high school. Meanwhile, armed school safety officers would be assigned to 3-7 schools in a geographic area.

However, State Security Marshal Ben Wilcox said they will have officers ready to come to the schools and help them make a plan.

"We have our compliance officers available to come into schools, talk to staff, get to know the staff and to explain to the staff why these mandates are so important," Wilcox said. "A lot of folks don't understand why doors need to be locked. A lot of folks don't understand why it's a hassle sometimes to get into schools because I have to show an ID."

The committee also discussed the role of officers and students' mental health, saying everyone, and not just counselors, should check in with students to make sure no one slips through the cracks.

