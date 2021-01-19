Kentucky education officials recognize 2 classified employees

Robert Walker from Harrison County, and Shelly Thomas in Barren County will be recognized.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Officials say two classified school employees will receive the first Kentucky Education Support Staff Professional Award this week.

The governor, lieutenant governor and education commissioner will present the award virtually on Tuesday to Robert Walker, a school safety and wellness coordinator in Harrison County, and Shelly Thomas, a family resource center coordinator in Barren County.

A statement from the Department of Education said the award recognizes classified school employees who have excelled in serving students. Kentucky school districts have more than 46,000 classified employees.

Walker and Thomas will represent Kentucky in the competition for the first national Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE) Award.

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 12:30 p.m.

