JCPS tackles student assignment plan with new school choice proposal

That proposal, released on Monday, is an alternative to the current student assignment plan which has not been changed in nearly 40 years.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) could be changing the way your child attends school with a new school choice proposal.

That proposal, released on Monday, is an alternative to the current student assignment plan which has not been changed in nearly 40 years.

The district said they believe families should have a say in where their child attends school based on community feedback received.

Under the Dual Resides plan, it would give families a choice of attending a middle and high school close to home or attending a designated school in another part of the county.

It would also help west Louisville middle and high school students who don’t have an option of schools close to home and sometimes given alternatives that could be more than 10-miles away.

For example, JCPS said students would be able to attend a new middle school in west Louisville and the Academy at Shawnee for high school if the Board approves the plan.

They believe this proposal creates opportunities including increased family engagement, helping improve attendance, a student’s sense of belonging and them staying with peers throughout their school experience.

The district said the plan would also increase access to magnet schools in which they can apply along with transfers and network schools.

Students will also be able to apply for magnets, transfers and network schools.

However, these changes would likely take place during the 2023-2024 school year for incoming kindergarten, 6th and 9th-grade students. JCPS said other students will be able to stay at their current schools.

JCPS will give parents the opportunity to hear the proposal in full detail at a public forum beginning March 22 at 6:15 p.m. at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center.

The Board will also have a community information session during their March 29 meeting at the Academy at Shawnee.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.