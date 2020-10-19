Local former NFL players voice support for JCPS tax increase

If passed, the district would see about $54 million a year to invest in increased student instruction time and better technology for students.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two former JCPS students who made it to the NFL are in Louisville voicing their support for the JCPS Tax increase many will see on the general election ballot.

Michael Bush, who graduated from Male High School and went on to play for the Oakland Raiders, Chicago Bears, and Arizona Cardinals along with Keenan Burton who played at Manual High School and went on to play for the Saint Louis Rams were both spoke at Monday’s event.



The players said the tax increase will be an investment in school athletes both on and off the field.

If passed, the district would see about $54 million a year to invest in increased student instruction time, better technology for students, and important improvements to school facilities.

