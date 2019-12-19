SALEM, Ind. — Salem Community School students are going to school late on Thursday because of a power outage.

Salem Schools posted on Facebook around 6 a.m. saying the schools will run on a 2-hour delay. There will be no morning Prosser bus on Thursday. The school will also be initiating a SchoolMessenger call.

It is unclear what caused the power outage.

