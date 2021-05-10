'This is a golden opportunity:' Retired teachers filling gaps at JCPS

Last month, lawmakers allowed retired teachers to go back to work and still collect their pensions. JCPS educators are already taking advantage of the incentive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Retired teachers are filling gaps in Kentucky schools, after lawmakers passed a bill giving them more flexibility to teach full time.

Last month, during the General Assembly's special session, lawmakers approved Senate Bill One. Part of the law allows retired teachers to come back to work full time while still receiving their pensions.

JCPS officials said they've hired five retired teachers through the incentive, and they are beginning a push to hire more.

The district could hire as many as 600 retired teachers, and said right now there are about 150 open positions.

Melissa Payne was already pulled back to her job as a chemistry teacher at Jeffersontown High School.

Payne retired last spring, saying NTI burned her out.

"I turned in my Bunsen burner and said I think I'm done," she said.

This year, she planned to ease back in with part time work, until lawmakers passed Senate Bill One last month.

"This is a golden opportunity and they're probably going to pay you what you're worth now," she said.

Teachers can take back their full time jobs, while still receiving their pensions. Districts, like JCPS, hope the incentive will loop in extra help.

“Obviously teaching has never really been about the money but when you can add that incentive to it, it definitely makes coming back a bigger carrot," Payne said.

To Payne, it's less about the money, and more about how experienced teachers can help get students back up to speed.

"There's such gaps in their learning that a seasoned teacher can really look at a student and say 'I see what you're missing,'" she said.

She said retired teachers have a knowledge base they can pass on to students and to younger teachers.

Now that she's back in the classroom, Payne said she's more enthusiastic about staying, and may keep teaching for a few more years.

“NTI is in the rearview mirror and I never want to see it again and getting that connection back made me want to do it," she said.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.