LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As this school year ends, JCPS is already looking at next year. If you have a toddler expected to start kindergarten next year, Camp Ready4K may be a smart option this summer.

Camp Ready4K is a kindergarten prep camp for incoming students the summer before they start school. During the camp, students will be taught by early learning teachers to make sure that they have all the skills they need to be successful in kindergarten. Breakfast and lunch will also be provided for students.

This year's camp will run from July 9 through July 27 from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at seven locations throughout Louisville. To see the full list of locations, click here.

Applications are due on May 20 and can be completed online. If you have any questions, you can call the Dawson Orman Education Center at 485-7677.