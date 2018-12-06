LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A political action group has launched an ad some see as them urging for the Commonwealth of Kentucky takeover of the Jefferson County Public Schools.

Kentuckians For Progress began buying ad-time this week for their 1-minute spot entitled "Enough is Enough" which spotlights problems with the JCPS Head Start program.

The ad is by Kentuckians for Progress, it's a political action committee led by developer and businessman David Nicklies. He insists that he's not pushing for a state takeover, simply trying to bring the issue to light. But some of the stakeholders fighting the potential state takeover call it "mudslinging" and accuse the group of twisting the truth.

The one-minute long ad has aired on 840 WHAS but can also be found on YouTube.

A woman’s voice is heard saying, “Let's tell it like it is, our youngest children are being physically abused in Jefferson County Public Schools."

The ad closes with the same voice heard saying, “Enough is enough! The JCPS board needs to be held accountable for our children and money. It's time for us to speak up and demand action.”

School officials are awaiting a chance to fight recommendations by the interim state education commissioner who wants state officials to take over management of the embattled school district.

JCTA President Brent McKim admitted that the ad cited cases that have come to light, but McKim claims it misrepresented the issue and ignored changes taking place under new Superintendent Doctor Marty Pollio.

"When I heard the ad, what occurred to me was that this group of very wealthy individuals who want a state takeover is politicizing a very serious education issue and I think that's unfortunate.”

David Nicklies, President of Kentuckians for Progress, defended the add as spotlighting the problem.

"Everything you read is, oh the system is turned around, oh the system is great. We've been reading about that for 30 years. The system's not turned around, the system's broke”, said Nicklies. “So, we need change. I don't know what the right change is but we need the experts to come to the table and fix what's broken.”

David Nicklies said he's impressed by Interim Kentucky Education Commissioner Doctor Wayne Lewis.

When asked whether the ad was meant to convince Kentucky Board of Education members, who will hear Doctor Lewis' argument for a state takeover, Nicklies repeated that it was simply to educate the public.

"I'm not advocating for a state takeover”, said Nicklies. “I'm advocating for change. We simply have got to save our children.”

Dear JCPS founder Gaye Adelmann felt that the ad is taking the situation out of context. She had this message to those with Kentuckians for progress.

"I would say, where have you been”, asked Adelmann. “You know, to me these are like folks who show up at a crash site and start pulling the paramedics off of the patients.”

The ad can be found on YouTube.

