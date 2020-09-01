As high school seniors look ahead to graduation, there's a test on the horizon. A Tennessee state law that went into effect in 2017 makes passing a civics test a requirement to graduate.

Do you think you could pass it?

Here are 10 questions from the 50 question test:

1. What do we show loyalty to when we say the Pledge of Allegiance?

the United States the Congress the President the state where you live

2. There are four amendments to the Constitution about who can vote. Describe one of them.

citizens by birth can only vote citizens eighteen (18) and older can vote citizens seventeen (17) and older can vote only citizens with a job can vote

3. Who makes federal laws?

the President the Supreme Court the Congress the states

4. What does the judicial branch do?

reviews laws decides if a law goes against the Constitution resolves disputes all of the above

5. How many amendments does the Constitution have?

21 10 23 27

6. Who signs bills to become laws?

the Vice President the President the Secretary of State the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court

7. What is the "rule of law"?

everyone must follow the law everyone but the President must follow the law all laws must be the same in every state government does not have to follow the law

8. The Federalist Papers supported the passage of the U.S. Constitution. Name one of the writers.

Thomas Jefferson John Adams James Madison George Washington

9. What are two rights in the Declaration of Independence?

life and pursuit of happiness life and death life and right to own a home liberty and justice

10. Under our Constitution, some powers belong to the federal government. What is one power of the federal government?

to provide protection (police) to declare war to provide schooling and education to issue driver's licenses

To pass the test, students need to make a 70 percent or answer 35/50 questions. Students can take the test as many times as they want.

So, out of 10 of the questions, could you get 7 of them correct?

Scroll to the bottom of this article for the answers! No cheating!

File image of a student taking a test, courtesy Getty Images.

Here are the answers:

1. A

2. B

3. C

4. D

5. D

6. B

7. A

8. C

9. A

10. B