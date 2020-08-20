Purdue suspends 36 students for violating mask, social distancing policy

According to university officials, the students, from the Circle Pines Cooperative, were holding a social gathering inside.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University suspended 36 students Wednesday night for violating the school’s policy on social distancing and masks.

According to university officials, the students from Circle Pines Cooperative, were holding a social gathering inside.

“No one was wearing face masks or social distancing as reported by the Purdue University Police Department,” said Katie Sermersheim, Associate Vice-Provost and Dean of Students. “It's very disappointing and discouraging that we haven't even officially launched the semester and we've had a social function that violates our 'Protect Purdue' policies and plans."

Students have five days to appeal the summary suspension.

This week, Purdue University announced students who violate social distancing guidelines and other commitments to the "Protect Purdue Pledge" could face disciplinary action including suspension and expulsion.

In a letter to students Wednesday, Sermersheim said the university will be "taking a hard line" on conduct for anyone engaging in events and activities that run counter to the Protect Purdue pledge.

"Plainly stated, hosting or attending gatherings and parties where social distancing is not possible and masks are not worn represent violations of the Protect Purdue Pledge; if you don’t abide by rules, there is no place for you here," Sermersheim said.

Violating the pledge is now listed in the same category as academic dishonesty, hazing, drug dealing and destruction of university property.

Prohibited Behavior (from Purdue University):

"Willfully failing or refusing to adhere to the requirements of the Protect Purdue Pledge, which has been adopted by the University’s Board of Trustees as an official University regulation and will be enforced as such; and

Organizing and/or hosting, either individually or with others, an event, party or other gathering (“Event”) or attending such an event, where the attendees are not required to, or willfully fail or refuse to, adhere to the requirements of the Protect Purdue Pledge, or of state or local public health laws, regulations or orders, including but not limited to the requirements of maintaining appropriate social distancing (6 feet based on current public health guidance) and wearing an appropriate face mask. This applies to events that are organized and/or held on or off campus."

Indiana University

Indiana University officials are also investigating a gathering on the Bloomington campus that appears to violate the university’s COVID-19 safety guidelines. A video surfaced on social media that appears to show dozens of students outside closer than six feet together and without masks.

Thursday afternoon, the university responded to the post on Twitter, saying: