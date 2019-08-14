LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For nearly five decades, one JCPS program has been helping students and parents prepare for the upcoming school year with free uniforms, belts and even socks.

The Clothing Assistance Program created in 1971 offers gently-used and brand-new school uniforms and accessories for free to any student enrolled in JCPS. Students are eligible to receive items twice a year.

"The kids just want to be like everybody else. They want the same things and look like everybody else," Barb Fischer, a volunteer for 16 years, said.

CAP helps students achieve their goals. Last year, the clothing blitz provided clothes to around 900 families and 2,000 students in a matter of days.

Without the program, volunteers said students would be walking around in clothes that are ripped or do not fit them, feeling less confident for the school year.

"When the little girl or little boy goes, 'Look what I got,' and they're just so excited," retired teacher Ann Stein said.

Reactions like that make long hours worth it for Stein and other volunteers. The entire program is volunteer-based, with all workers donating their time to provide the free clothing provided by generous donors.

The clothing fits both boys and girls, with sizes small to extra-large. CAP even has gently-used clothing for the entire family because inside these walls, there's one goal in mind.

"Helping children succeed - that's what it's about," Stein said.

CAP also provides families with vouchers to receive eye exams, new lenses and new frames. To find out more information or schedule a visit, contact your child's school and ask for the Family Resource and Youth Service Center or call 502-485-3703.

To donate money or volunteer your time, visit CAP's website or join your child's school's PTSA.

