LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Jefferson County Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said the plan clearly didn't solve the sick-outs, and that's frustrating for him.

He said he wants teachers to get the chance to fight in Frankfort, but he also has to think first and foremost about the 100,000 plus students in Kentucky’s largest school district.

"A large number of teachers to be able to advocate for the profession and public education while still holding school,” Pollio said.

That was the district's goal. This is the reality.

"I was disappointed to see it not be successful,” Pollio said, referring to the JCPS and JCTA suggestion of sending three individuals from each school to the state capitol.

“We thought we had put together a pretty good deal where a large number of teachers could still advocate in Frankfort. Most districts are doing that in smaller number, but obviously we're a much larger district,” Pollio said.

A deal that teachers don't seem to be OK with, forcing the state's largest district to close for the fourth time in two weeks.

"Definitely both services and instruction are a concern,” Pollio said.

It's days in the classroom the district will eventually make up, but Pollio said it's about more than academics.

"Most importantly, we're concerned about the services that kids receive in school, so today we've opened up more places for kids to receive free meals across the city,” Pollio said.

Dr. Pollio says the decision to cancel school comes down to student safety.

"Make sure that when we have a large number of absences in the middle of the night that we can safely cover the classes is the main thing, so after that all I can do is follow policy," Pollio said.

With the number so high, Pollio said keeping kids in class simply isn't possible.

"It's difficult. All we can do is follow our current policy right now,” Pollio said.

With the days dwindling down until the session ends, it's unclear if JCPS will have more days off.

Dr. Pollio says the district will continue to keep a close eye on any and all developments.

"We'll continue to monitor the situation as we always do. Safety is number one. So, I keep saying that we'll continue to monitor the situation,” Pollio said.

JCPS was supposed to have ACT testing on March 12. Pollio issued a statement on Monday night before the district even canceled class, saying that it would postpone the test until April 24.

