Students in Kentucky and Southern Indiana are enjoying another day off of school this week due to the 'polar vortex' of snow and cold that moved into the area on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Jefferson County Public Schools canceled classes on Thursday due to "neighborhood road conditions".

In the tweet, JCPS said that the make-up day will be Friday, March 29.

As of 5 a.m., over 100 schools and businesses had reported closings and delays for Thursday.

However, not all of the closings were strictly weather-related. Shelby County Schools tweeted that they were closing due to "a combination of illness and predicted below zero wind chill."

Taylor County Schools have canceled classes for the rest of the week because of "the projected forecast and widespread illness among our students."

