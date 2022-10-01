'I wasn't happy about it': Parents react to JCPS NTI announcement

While parent Lacee Kuhn would have preferred more notice from the school district, she said she really wants consistency.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Teachers spent Monday, Jan. 10 preparing for four days of Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) starting Tuesday, Jan. 11, while parents got their kids ready at home.

Lacee Kuhn described adding her first-grader to the list of people she'll have to care for during the schooldays. "Mommy would like a break," she said.

Meanwhile, in the Portland neighborhood, teacher Alyssa Jones highlighted the bright side. "Well, the good news is we've done NTI before so we are not reinventing the wheel," she said.

The wheel rolls down a difficult road for Male High School senior Jude Dames. "It kind of felt like whenever we first went into quarantine. It's scary to think that I could not have the rest of my senior year," he said.

While current state law only allows for 10 days of NTI per district, Dames still worries about what could happen to his prom and final months of high school.

"I wasn't happy about it," his mother Carrie Turk said. "I just hope that they are actually looking for ways and doing their best to make sure that we can get the kids back in school."

Dames and his classmates at Male High School will begin classes at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. They'll each be an hour long with 15 minute breaks between. "An hour is a long time to be in a Google meets," Dames said.

Kuhn said she prefers NTI for her students. While she would have preferred more notice from the school district, she said she really wants consistency.

"Someone is just going to get sick again and it is going to start the whole process over again," she said.

JCPS has not made decisions on extended NTI days. The district said an updated decision will likely come on Monday, Jan. 17, which students will have off for Martin Luther King Day.

