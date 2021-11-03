Power outage forces Paoli to close Wednesday

The school superintendent confirmed classes at all schools in the system will be closed Wednesday due to a power outage.

PAOLI, Ind. — Schools in Paoli will be closed Wednesday due to a town-wide power outage.

Paoli Community School Corporation Superintendent Greg Walker confirmed the closure and said all schools in the system are effected.

Initially, the school system was on a two-hour delay as the power outage started around 1 a.m. Walker said the outage could last several hours.

The cause of the power outage is unknown at this time.

