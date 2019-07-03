LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools are closed again on Thursday due to too many teachers calling out sick.

Several kids rely on their schools to get what may be their only meal of the day. Parents and community members have spoken out, expressing their concerns about where those meals will come from when school is not in session.

JCPS is answering those concerns by providing several free lunch options for kids under the age of 18.

The JCPS Bus Stop Cafe will stop at eight locations throughout the day.

Holiday Park: 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Petersburg Park: 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Barrington Pointe: 11:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Carpenter Arms Apts.: 12:15 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Ramser Court Apts.: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Partridge Pointe Apts.: 1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Watterson Lakeview Apts. 1:45 p.m. - 2:15 p.m.

These eight schools will provide free lunches for students from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Frayser Elementary - 1230 Larchmont Avenue

Watson Lane Elementary - 7201 Watson Lane

Luhr Elementary - 6900 Fegenbush Lane

Academy @ Shawnee - 4001 Herman Street

Portland Elementary - 3410 Northwestern Parkway

Westport Middle - 8100 Westport Road

Seneca High - 3510 Goldsmith Lane

Chancey Elementary - 4301 Murphy Lane

Teachers at Westport Middle School put together grab-and-go bags of non-perishable items for students and their families.

Teachers at Westport Middle assembled bags of food for students and their families, providing meals after JCPS called off school on March 7.

Hayley Minogue, WHAS11

