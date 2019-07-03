LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools are closed again on Thursday due to too many teachers calling out sick.
Several kids rely on their schools to get what may be their only meal of the day. Parents and community members have spoken out, expressing their concerns about where those meals will come from when school is not in session.
RELATED: JCPS, others cancel school due to 'significant teacher absences'
JCPS is answering those concerns by providing several free lunch options for kids under the age of 18.
The JCPS Bus Stop Cafe will stop at eight locations throughout the day.
- Holiday Park: 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- Petersburg Park: 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- Barrington Pointe: 11:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- Carpenter Arms Apts.: 12:15 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.
- Ramser Court Apts.: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- Partridge Pointe Apts.: 1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- Watterson Lakeview Apts. 1:45 p.m. - 2:15 p.m.
These eight schools will provide free lunches for students from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.
- Frayser Elementary - 1230 Larchmont Avenue
- Watson Lane Elementary - 7201 Watson Lane
- Luhr Elementary - 6900 Fegenbush Lane
- Academy @ Shawnee - 4001 Herman Street
- Portland Elementary - 3410 Northwestern Parkway
- Westport Middle - 8100 Westport Road
- Seneca High - 3510 Goldsmith Lane
- Chancey Elementary - 4301 Murphy Lane
Teachers at Westport Middle School put together grab-and-go bags of non-perishable items for students and their families.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.