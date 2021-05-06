Candidates for Oldham County Superintendent to speak at forum Thursday

The three candidates will each get 45 minutes to talk about their plans for the school district and why they should be chosen for the job.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Oldham County Schools will host a public forum Thursday evening to allow the three candidates hoping to step into the role of superintendent a chance to speak to the public.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the forum will be held virtually on the Oldham County Schools' YouTube page. Each candidate will have 45 minutes to answer the same set of questions provided by the district. There will not be a Q&A session with the audience.

The three candidates, Jason Radford, Brent Deaves and Sharla Six are looking to fill the shoes of former superintendent Greg Schultz, who announced his retirement in Dec. 2020. Schultz led Oldham County Public Schools for five years before retiring. His last day is June 30.

Here is more information on the candidates:

Jason Radford is currently the Assistant Superintendent for Boone County Schools. He has spent previous years in education as a teacher, assistant principal and high school principal.

Brent Deaves is the only candidate currently working within the school district. He has been a high school principal, assistant principal and teacher. Right now, he is the Assistant Superintendent for Support Services in Oldham County.

Sharla Six is the Assistant Superintendent for Franklin County Schools. She started out as an elementary teacher before moving onto roles as principal, a reading coach and the Director of Curriculum.

The forum is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on May 6. Click here for the link to the Oldham County Schools YouTube page.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.