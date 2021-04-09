Oldham County Schools offer 'Test to Stay' option in effort to reduce quarantines

Students and staff who have been exposed to COVID can get daily tests instead of having to quarantine.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Oldham County Schools (OCS) is launching a new initiative to reduce how much time students and staff spend in quarantine if they are exposed to COVID-19.

The district said it is partnering with Pearl Diagnostic Laboratory to provide a "Test to Stay" option at its schools.

Any OCS student or staff member who would normally need to quarantine because of COVID exposure can get a free rapid antigen test every day before school. If the test is negative, the student or staff member can proceed with the school day as normal. If the test comes back positive, that person will need to follow proper isolation procedures.

The student or staff member must continue to get daily tests for every school day within the quarantine period (five to seven days).

The district said the tests are voluntary; if a student or staff member would rather complete their full quarantine normally, they can do so. Per the Kentucky Department of Health, someone may return to school if they do not have symptoms after 10 days or if they get a negative COVID test after seven days.

The goal of the "Test to Stay" program is to reduce quarantine time for everyone in the district. The tests are only available to members of the OCS community - they are not open to the public.

The first testing site opens Wednesday, Sept. 8 at the Oldham County Schools Art Center. The site will be open from 6 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. every day school is in session.

OCS said the district plans to add extra testing sites later this year.

For more information on the testing process and the forms needed, click here.

