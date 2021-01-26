Oldham County teachers to finish receiving first COVID-19 vaccine doses Friday

Students will have an Offline Learning Day on Jan. 29 so teachers and staff can get their first dose of the vaccine.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students in Oldham County will have an Offline Learning Day on Friday, Jan. 29 so teachers and staff members can get their COVID-19 vaccines. Oldham County Schools followed a similar schedule last week as the first round of vaccine doses was distributed.

According to the district, the remaining 900 doses set aside for Oldham County school employees will be delivered this week and will need to be given out on Friday.

"Please know we are working under the constraints of receiving, storing and administering the vaccine as well as the time and administrative constraints of the health department," the district said in a post on social media.

In the post, the district also said that there would likely be changes made to the school calendar next month when it was time to administer the second round of vaccine doses. The district said it would provide more information on those changes later this week.

"Thank you for your flexibility as we navigate our way through this pandemic. Providing these vaccines is a huge step forward in getting things back to normal," the district said.

Oldham County Schools returned to in-person learning on Jan. 19 with middle and high school students operating on a hybrid A/B schedule. Superintendent Greg Schultz said the district will continue to post positive results from schools on their website, and will continue to monitor the situation along with the county health department.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.