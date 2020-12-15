Oldham County Schools superintendent announces retirement

Greg Schultz announced this year would be his last during a Board of Education meeting Monday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Oldham County Schools superintendent has announced his retirement.

Greg Schultz announced his plans during Monday night’s Board of Education meeting.

He started his career in Oldham County before spending time at Bullitt County Schools.

Schultz has led the district for five years.

“I have asked staff to work differently at times in order to change outcomes for our students. I want to thank our staff that believed in the vision and worked exceptionally hard to make a difference in the lives of our children,” he said.

Schultz will officially retire on June 30.

