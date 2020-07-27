Oldham County Schools delay start

School will now begin on Aug. 24 and Aug. 31 for OC Preschool students.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Oldham County School Board has approved moving the start date for students to Aug. 24.

Officials approved the move during a Monday meeting and comes just hours after Gov. Andy Beshear recommended public and private schools delay their start until the third week of August.

Superintendent Greg Schulz said in a post to the district’s website on July 22 that pushing back the date gives them extra time to fill vacant teaching positions so they would have adequate staff to educate students.

Pushing back the date also allows OCS to monitor rising COVID-19 cases.

District officials said there will be no change in middle and high school start and end times. Major breaks throughout the school year are expected to remain in place.

OCS will also give students the option of in-person or virtual learning. However, the deadline for parents to enroll their child into the Virtual Learning Academy is Aug. 7.

Right now, the last day for the 2020-2021 school year will be on June 2.

