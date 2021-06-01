Oldham County Schools plan in-person return on Monday

Middle and high school students will continue the hybrid A-B schedule with elementary students returning on a regular schedule.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Oldham County Schools are planning to return to in-person classes.

The district said they will welcome students back into their buildings on Jan. 11.

In a post on the district’s Facebook page, they say they’re working with the health department on their return plan.

They reiterate this is a fluid situation and things could change.

