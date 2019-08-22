OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Oldham County Public Schools will open one hour later than usual on Thursday, August 22 because of a power outage.

The power outage was caused by thunderstorms moving through the area early Thursday morning.

The school posted the announcement on Facebook just before 6 a.m. Morning preschool will not be in session.

