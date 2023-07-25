Oldham County Schools still looking for teachers to fill open positions two weeks before classes begin

Several schools are still looking for teachers to fill open positions two weeks before the new school year begins.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The teacher shortage in Oldham County is impacting back to school plans.

In a letter sent to parents, Locust Grove leaders said they are delaying teacher placement announcements because they are still trying to hire several teachers.

The school said it is waiting until Aug. 1 to introduce teachers.

The same issue is happening at Oldham Middle.

In a letter to parents, the principal said they have several openings with just two weeks until school.

They are asking for any teachers or retired teachers to apply.

The first day of school for Oldham County is Aug. 9.

