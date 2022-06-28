Oldham County Schools change times for middle, high school students

They say its an effort to reduce the number of late buses arriving at schools due to the shortage of bus drivers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Oldham County Schools is changing their start and dismissal times for middle and high school students for the 2022/2023 school year according to a Facebook post.

Middle and high schools will now begin at 9 a.m. and dismiss at 4 p.m. while elementary school times will not be affected.

Doors will open at 8:15 a.m. for car riders in middle and high school.

Buses were arriving late every day causing students to miss the first 15 minutes of school according to the website.

They expect the new times to be in place for the whole school year, but said they would consider going back to the original times if most of the driver positions are filled.

