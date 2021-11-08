Oldham County Schools kick off first day with new superintendent

Teachers and administrators are prioritizing student assessment to fill gaps in learning after an atypical year.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — As Oldham County students headed to school Wednesday for the district's first day of classes, so did new superintendent Dr. Jason Radford.

The former assistant superintendent in Boone County was selected as OCS' new superintendent May 18, replacing Greg Schultz, who retired after 31 years in education.

“I’ve talked with principals, walked the building, looked at what are our strengths, what are our opportunities for improvement and just getting that voice and getting that feedback,” Radford said.

A new year brings new priorities for teachers and administrators. One of those priorities is assessing students on a regular basis after a very atypical year.

“This year we’re certainly looking at educational recovery which every other school in the country and across the world are doing, assessing students to see where they are at,” Camden Station Elementary Principal Stu Martin said.

A holdover from last year is masks, that all students and staff will have to wear while indoors and on the school bus.

“We want to approach this with grace, civility and with respect,” Radford said. “If we do that through that lens and remain calm, and calm is contagious, we can navigate this as we think about providing the best experience for our students.”

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.