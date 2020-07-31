Oldham County Schools could move to A/B in-person schedule for middle, high school

Superintendent Greg Schultz said students would be divided alphabetically by last name, going to class 10 days of every school days.

LA GRANGE, Ky. — Oldham County Schools Superintendent Greg Schultz said he is now recommending an A/B schedule for middle and high school students during the start of the 2020-21 school year.

In a letter to parents, Schultz said he was concerned with class sizes due to the lack of students signing up for the Virtual Learning Academy. The A/B schedule would divide students alphabetically by last name.

Students in the A group will attend school Monday, Wednesday and Friday one week and Monday and Wednesday the next week. The B group will go to class Tuesday and Thursday during the first week, and then Tuesday, Thursday and Friday the next week.

Schultz said each group will attend classes for 10 days out of ever 20 school days each four weeks. Students will be given assignments for days they are not in in-person class.

Elementary and preschool students will remain on their normal in-person schedules. Schultz said the district will move from an A/B schedule to a traditional schedule as soon as it can.

At the end of each trimester, families can change to the Virtual Learning Academy if needed. Schultz said the district does anticipate virtual learning will be available for the entire school year.

The recommendation will be presented to the board Monday, Aug. 3 at 4:30 p.m. Parents are asked to email any comments by Aug. 2.

The board previously approved moving the start date back to Aug. 24.

