Oldham County Schools won't require masks for unvaccinated students, staff

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Oldham County Schools (OCS) said it will not require masks for students and staff who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19. In a release Tuesday, the district released updated guidance based on the latest information from the CDC.

Students and staff who have been vaccinated will not need to wear masks while inside school buildings and facilities. If a student or staff member has not been vaccinated, it is recommended that they wear masks indoors and outdoors when social distancing isn't possible.

All students and staff are encouraged to continue social distancing whenever they can, but the district said there will be certain situations at school where it isn't feasible.

The district said the vaccination status of students or staff members should not be discussed.

"Whether an individual has been vaccinated is a personal decision that each student and staff will make on their own. Also, no student or staff member should be harassed, belittled or teased for wearing or not wearing a mask while on school grounds," the district said in the release.

OCS said the Kentucky Department of Education is expected to release more guidance on the upcoming school year, but this is the protocol in place for the district until then.

Oldham County Schools are set to return to school Aug. 11, 2021.

Jefferson County Public Schools recently released their mask guidance, which includes a mask requirement for students and staff who have not been vaccinated.

