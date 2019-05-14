LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An Oldham County principal has a new position following her DUI arrest.

Officials with the district say Dr. Angela Newcomb is no longer the principal at Oldham County High School.

Newcomb has a new position within the district that has not been disclosed.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Greg Schultz says the assistant principal will take over her duties as the search for a replacement gets underway.

Newcomb served as principal for three years.

She was arrested for DUI in September 2018 and pleaded guilty in December.

