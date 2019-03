OLDHAM CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Oldham County Board of Education voted to amend the 2018/2019 calendar.

School will be in session for students on Friday, March 15. It was previously a teacher workday.

The last day of school is May 31.

The board also voted to amend the order of the remaining make-up days. They are: May 3, June 3, June 4, June 5, June 6, June 7, June 10, June 11, and June 12