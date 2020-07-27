Oldham County school board to vote on back-to-school date Monday

The superintendent has recommended the district move the first day of school back from August 12 to August 24.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — The Oldham County Board of Education will vote on when students will return to school during its meeting Monday afternoon.

Superintendent Greg Schultz is recommending the date be pushed back from August 12 to August 24.

In a Facebook post, Schultz said there are three reasons for the recommendation: teacher openings, a wait for cleaning supplies and a rise in COVID-19 cases in the community.

Schultz said pushing the start date will not only give Oldham County Schools more time to find teachers to fulfill openings, but also allow officials to better monitor coronavirus cases in the fall.

The district already approved a plan that will allow parents to choose between in-person and online instruction.

In an email to parents, Schultz said start times for middle and high school students will not be changing. Originally, he wanted to change the times to allow for the cleaning of buses between runs, but the district has decided that it can accomplish those cleanings without changing class times.

"This is just one example of our ever-changing environment and how we all must be fluid as we determine how to open schools as safely as possible," Schultz said in the email.

The Oldham County Board of Education will meet at 4:30 p.m. on July 27 to vote on the calendar changes and school reopening plan.

The school board is allowing the community to share its thoughts, either in-person or through email. Those interested in attending the meeting must contact the school board ahead of time and will undergo a temperature check when they arrive. Masks must be worn at all times.

To provide feedback through email, emails must be submitted to publicexpression@oldham.kyschools.us by noon on July 27.

