LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Jefferson County Public Schools are celebrating Attendance Awareness Month with a celebration for one local elementary school.

Okolona Elementary was recognized Monday for its attendance programs, encouraging students to be at school every day.

Students who miss a day, get a call from their principal and those with repeated absences may even get a home visit.

As a reward for good attendance, students get trophies and parties, which is making kids more committed to their studies.

"My son went from mom, my head hurts to no mom, we can't go on vacation while I'm in school. I want perfect attendance this year, and I will work really hard to get it,” parent Ivy Santana said.

© 2018 WHAS-TV