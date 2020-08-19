Frazier Museum to offer NTI, childcare support for local parents

This NTI From the Frazier service is being offered by the week, over a five-week period starting Monday, August 31.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Parents looking for childcare and assistance with NTI can sign up at the Frazier Museum during the first six weeks of the 2020–21 school year.

According to the Frazier Museum, they are hosting socially distanced NTI support for small groups of students in grades 2 through 9.

This NTI From the Frazier service is being offered by the week, over a five-week period starting Monday, August 31. This is the start of the second week of the JCPS school year, and ending Friday, October 2.

According to a news release, students will get to learn in their own six-foot space in a sanitary, professionally staffed museum environment. Frazier educators, at a maximum ratio of one professional educator to five students, will be on hand to answer any questions, solve any challenges, and remind students of their schedule to provide a successful online school experience. All students need to bring is their own laptop (or other device), headphones, school supplies, and lunch, and we’ll provide adult support and Frazier fun.

