Frazier Museum's NTI camp aims to help working parents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Everyone is adapting during the pandemic, but for working parents, adding non-traditional learning in lieu of in-person school can be overwhelming.
"It's a neat thing and we just like to have fun with them," Roxane Haynes, CEO of Awesome Kids Camp, said.
Awesome Kids Camp in New Albany is offering to take over some of that responsibility with socially distanced NTI and after-school-care options.
"They might have homework, but they get to play and do some fun stuff," Haynes said. "We wanted to be a new solution for those families."
For elementary aged children, kids can do dance, tumbling, cheer, martial arts, and all-day virtual learning.
Beginning Monday, children in second grade through 9th now have the option to go to school at the Frazier Museum.
"They are doing great. Everybody is really focused," Heather Gotlib, manager of educational partnerships and volunteers said.
It's from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and parents can drop their children off without worrying about how they're doing with NTI.
"When we have down time, we have time to do a scavenger hunt in Lewis and Clark,” Gotlib said.
Frazier educators even help students with technology and homework
"I've gotten to do third grade science and fourth grade math," she said.
The programs aren't free, and they do take a limited amount of kids to ensure everyone is practicing social distancing. This gives parents the opportunity for a stress-free option while students aren't allowed back in the classroom.
