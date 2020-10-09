Norton Healthcare announces $1.2 million grant to Simmons College

The grant will help with educational and program initiatives at the historically Black college.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Healthcare has announced a $1.2 million grant to Simmons College of Kentucky in West Louisville.

The grant, given through Norton Healthcare’s James R. Petersdorf Fund, will help the historically Black college with educational and program initiatives.

“When we announced our $5 million investment in the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center last fall, we made a long-term commitment to the West End, and we’re following through on that promise,” said North Healthcare president and CEO, Russell F. Cox. “Education is a key component to health and positive change in our community. We’re excited to support Simmons College and its legacy of preparing students for success.”

Norton Healthcare also intends to build on its commitment by offering students at Simmons College internships and professional opportunities.

“Simmons College is an institution dedicated to educating people in the urban context through strong academic and professional programs. Founded in 1879, it’s one of the oldest private HBCUs in America. These funds will help support our students so they may become agents of change in society,” said Dr. Kevin W. Cosby, president of Simmons College of Kentucky. “We look forward to partnering with Norton Healthcare.”

This grant comes a few months after Norton Healthcare announced their five initiatives to address health care and racial inequalities in the Louisville community.

Part of the initiative included investing $20 million over five years to address health needs in under-served areas.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.