LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students and families in the Jefferson County Public School system now have new ways to document bullying incidents.

Superintendent Marty Pollio made the announcement on Tuesday.

On Friday, the district launched an online reporting tool on the JCPS homepage, as well as in students' JCPS Google accounts. By clicking on the "Report Bullying" icon, which is a bold letter "B" enclosed in a red stop sign, anyone can report an incident through an online form.

A full name and phone number are required to complete the form and an email address is optional.

There are 15 questions in the report form, including who is involved in the bullying incident and what level of attention the incident requires.

RELATED: JCPS Superintendent announces suicide prevention plan

"We want all students to feel safe at school," Superintendent Pollio said. "These added features better streamline the reporting process, making it easier for students and families to inform us of issues so that we can address them quickly."

Pollio also announced plans to host a bullying and suicide prevention summit in 2019 that will include additional training for JCPS staff.