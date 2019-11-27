SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Students in Shelby County are off for the Thanksgiving holiday, but over at the Marnel C. Moorman School in Shelbyville, folks are thankful it's almost time for the first day of school.

"I'm really excited to see this building open. It's been a long time coming," Shelby County Public Schools Superintendent James Neihof said. "I think a lot of our other schools are already saying, 'Hey, when do I get that? When do I get those things?'"

Those things include state of the art technology, career centers catering to elementary school-age students, and an open concept with students divided into "neighborhoods" and classrooms opening directly into what the school calls a "collaborador," turning the traditional hallway into a study space for group projects and presentations.

"Most of the classrooms have an overhead door that opens up to that space so we want learning to flow in and out," Neihof said.

The Moorman School was created in response to the ever-growing number of students in the county, according to Neihof, who said before the recession, there were around 300 new elementary school students every year.

"Even though the recession, we're continued to grow and for the last three years, we're growing at about 100 students a year roughly give or take," he said.

Plans for the school started around three years ago, but the school's scheduled opening at the beginning of this school year had to be delayed.

"We had a great timeline had weather been exactly perfect, but we had so much rain throughout the spring and the summer that we really got pushed back," Neihof said.

The students and teachers have been split into three different schools as people have worked to complete the school building. The wait is almost over though, with teachers expected to start moving in next week ahead of the first day of school at Marnel C. Moorman on December 9.

