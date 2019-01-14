LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – State officials have announced a new initiative that aims to get students more invested in their education.

The Student Ambassador Initiative is inviting students from schools, faith-based organizations and non-profits to participate in education-related community service projects for the remainder of the school year.

The program is based off of the local group Balling for a Cause, where students visit low-income neighborhoods to pass out fliers and talk to parents about becoming more involved in their children’s education.

Kentucky educational commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis says the initiative is meant to show students the value of education and also promote the value of community service, using students to spread the messages to their peers and parents.

“We need their leadership. We need their buy-in. We need their voices because they're able to speak to their parents, to their communities to their peers in ways to be frank that I cannot," Dr. Lewis said.

The initiative is also aimed at closing the gap seen in the performances of students of color and low-income backgrounds and their more affluent peers.

Participating students will document their service projects and submit them to the Department of Education.

Commissioner Lewis will then invite the groups that made the largest community impact to an awards luncheon in the spring.

