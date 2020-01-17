LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Neighbors living near the Parklands of Floyds Fork, and environmental advocates, are concerned with a new middle school JCPS is proposing to build in the area.

The district has a plan to purchase 40 acres of land at 2605 Echo Trail. The site is located near the Parklands, which is one reason why those concerned say the project would be "a major disaster" for the area.

The development of a new middle school stems from a 10-year plan JCPS approved in 2019, which includes building four new schools, three elementary and one middle.

The most eastern part of the school district is seeing a boom in population growth, and a subsequent overcrowding in schools.

Nearly 100 people attended a public hearing, held by JCPS, Thursday night to voice their concerns. Among them was Harrell Hurst, chair of the Fischerville Area Neighborhood Association.

"The safety of the attending children and the public in general," said Hurst. "The current assessment which we have gotten is that approximately 200 cars a day use Echo Trail. With the addition of this particular school that would rise by a factor of about 10 to 2,000 a day and with the addition of the subdivisions that are proposed in the area we're up to 5,000. A 25 fold increase on roads that are ill prepared to handle this."

"Those roads are not adequate and you know it. You absolutely know it. They're not adequate for the traffic we have today," another speaker, Lesley Lovelace said.

Nearly everyone speaking at the meeting was critical of the district's chosen site on Echo Trail. Many cited issue with its proximity to the Parkland of Floyds Fork, fearing the environmental impact it would have.

Steve Henry, president of Future Fund, a land conservation group, said the site falls within the Floyds Fork Development Review Overlay District, an area designated to protect the Parklands.

"Without the DRO there would be no Parklands," Henry said. "We ask that you look at this very closely and adjust it. Remove yourselves from the DRO. Go 300 yards up the hill."

JCPS Superintendent, Dr. Marty Pollio, said the district thinks the proposed site's location would be an "excellent learning opportunity" to students to be in the park while they're at school.

"We want to be responsible about building in certain areas.JCPS has been very cognizant about new buildings and making sure they're eco-friendly and green and we know this new one would be that," Pollio said.

Dr. Pollio said nothing is finalized, and another location is still possible.

"I think there's available land in the area," said Polio. "Clearly there is a lot of things we have to take into consideration when choosing land and that's what we're doing right now."

The district's plan, if it moves forward, would still need to be approved by the Louisville metro planning commission.

The new middle school is projected to open in the fall of 2022.

