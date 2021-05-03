x
Education

New Albany Floyd County Schools to return to full in-person instruction

The changes affect students in 7th through 12th grade as the school system eliminates the A/B hybrid schedule.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — According to the New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation's website, 7th through 12th grade students will return to full in-person instruction beginning mid-March. 

The update from Superintendent Brad Snyder says the two changes to eliminate the A/B hybrid schedule come as the school system has made progress with their efforts to limit the impact of COVID-19. 

Beginning March 15, 7th through 8th grade students will begin to attend in-person instruction five days a week and high school students follow suit beginning March 22. 

Students in both these groups, who have chosen to attend school virtually, may continue that pathway. 

If any grade 7-12 students wish to change their learning path from virtual to in-person, please contact the student's school administration. 

Synder said the school system will adhere to the rigorous COVID-19 measures to keep students safe. He noted that with more people in schools, practicing social distancing and face masking is even more necessary. 

