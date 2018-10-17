LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Two mothers whose sons died during pledging are visiting the University of Louisville Oct. 17.

They're speaking out against hazing and hoping to redefine what it means to be in a fraternity.

Fraternity Hazing is linked to at least four deaths in 2017. Two of those deaths--Timothy Piazza and Max Gruver.

Their mothers, Evelyn Piazza and Rae Ann Gruver are partnering with fraternity leaders at UofL to share the tragic details of losing their sons to hazing.

Piazza died hours after he was served 18 drinks in roughly an hour and a half during a pledge initiation at Penn State.

Months later at LSU, Gruver choked to death after he was forced to take 10 to 12 long drinks of alcohol before being left on a couch unconscious.

Other universities like Murray State and Indiana University have suspended certain fraternities after reported hazing, UofL's Kappa Sigma chapter was one of them just last year.

New practices are now in place and 2019, a new ban on hard liquor will take effect for hundreds of fraternities across the country. Most will not be able to serve strong booze unless it is served by a licensed third-party vendor. The focus shifting gears to student safety.

The conversation continues at the Student Activities Center Ballroom off Floyd Street at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It is a free event.

